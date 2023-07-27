Michalke raises county fair's supreme grand champion lamb

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Taylor Michalke, member of Fallbrook’s National FFA Organization, raised a 135-pound lamb, which was selected as the supreme grand champion for the San Diego County Fair’s market livestock show.

“I’ve been working towards it for a very, very long time, so I was very, very happy when I got it,” Michalke said. “It was very unexpected, but it was a great way to end my senior year.”

Michalke, who graduated from Fallbrook High School in June, began showing lambs at the San Diego County Fair in 2016 when she sold a 140-pound lamb at the fair’s a...