Adobe Hill given Best of Show Rose at county fair wine competition

Adobe Hill Winery receives Best of Show Rose status for a bottle of 2022 Estate wine from the Fallbrook winery's Canonita Vineyard. Village News/Joe Naiman photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Adobe Hill Winery took home the Best of Show Rose award of the Toast of the Coast Wine Competition associated with the San Diego County Fair.

The Toast of The Coast Wine Competition included 34 Rose, Dry Rose, Medium Dry Rose, Medium Sweet Rose, and Sweet Rose entries. The Dry Rose of Adobe Hill Winery received a score of 94 points along with a Double Gold medal.

"We're very excited and very proud and surprised," said Adobe Hill Winery Owner and General Manager Gordon Merrick.

