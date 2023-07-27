Adobe Hill given Best of Show Rose at county fair wine competition
Last updated 7/27/2023 at 5:30pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Adobe Hill Winery took home the Best of Show Rose award of the Toast of the Coast Wine Competition associated with the San Diego County Fair.
The Toast of The Coast Wine Competition included 34 Rose, Dry Rose, Medium Dry Rose, Medium Sweet Rose, and Sweet Rose entries. The Dry Rose of Adobe Hill Winery received a score of 94 points along with a Double Gold medal.
"We're very excited and very proud and surprised," said Adobe Hill Winery Owner and General Manager Gordon Merrick.
Adobe Hill Winery received Best of Show Rose status for a bottle of 2022 Estate w...
