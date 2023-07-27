County seeking public input on how to spend $14M

San Diego County's Housing and Community Development Services want to know how residents would prioritize funding for housing, homelessness, and community infrastructure. Village News/Courtesy photo

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego's Housing and Community Development Services (HCDS) wants to hear from you on how approximately $14 million should be invested in the unincorporated areas and small cities of the county. Funding can be used for homelessness services and shelters, public services, and community infrastructure.

Share your thoughts at virtual and in person community meetings on how you would prioritize funding for housing, homelessness, and community infrastructure.

In person meetings include one at Fallbrook Library, Tuesd...