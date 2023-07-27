Fallbrook develops design standards to maintain community character

Avalon Hester

Village News Intern

There's a big ticket item on the agenda for Fallbrook citizens. Since 1989, Fallbrook's rural small town charm has been maintained through a set of aesthetic and practical building ideals known as the Design Review Guidelines. With increasing state and county level decisions being implemented in Fallbrook, community leaders are arguing that it is essential to establish clear and easy-to-understand standards in a checklist for developers, thus ensuring that new builds continue to meet community expectations.

The Design Review Guidelines have been used for...