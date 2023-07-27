Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Fallbrook develops design standards to maintain community character

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/27/2023 at 6:24pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

This map emphasizes important features of downtown Fallbrook.

Avalon Hester

Village News Intern

There's a big ticket item on the agenda for Fallbrook citizens. Since 1989, Fallbrook's rural small town charm has been maintained through a set of aesthetic and practical building ideals known as the Design Review Guidelines. With increasing state and county level decisions being implemented in Fallbrook, community leaders are arguing that it is essential to establish clear and easy-to-understand standards in a checklist for developers, thus ensuring that new builds continue to meet community expectations.

The Design Review Guidelines have been used for...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023