Fallbrook United Methodist Church's new pastor Rev. Saul Montiel

The Fallbrook United Methodist Church welcomes a new pastor, Rev. Saul Montiel. He brings 22 years of experience both with missionary service on the General Board of Global Ministries and as a pastor with assignments in Arizona, El Cajon and most recently in Downey, California. He received his Master of Divinity Degree from Claremont School of Theology and a Master of Education from Arizona State University and another from the University of Phoenix. His BA was at Vanguard University in Southern California in Leadership and Administration.

He and his wife Mariana have a blended family with...