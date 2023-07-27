Felon suspected of peeping and secretly recording women in hospital restroom

RIVERSIDE - A 27-year-old parolee suspected of hiding in a women's restroom at a Riverside hospital and recording visitors as they used the facility was being held without bail today.

Sergio Eduardo Quezada was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of misdemeanor privacy violations, being under the influence of a controlled substance and parole violations.

According to the Riverside Police Department, about noon Wednesday, security personnel at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center on Magnolia Avenue were alerted to a man in the women's lavatory, ensconced in a stall and recording visitors as they used the bathroom.

Security guards immediately confronted and detained Quezada, holding him until patrol officers arrived a short time later and took him into custody without incident, according to the police department.

``He had a drug pipe in his possession and, yes, officers found evidence on his phone implicating him in the very illegal recordings,'' according to an agency statement.

The number of victims was not disclosed.

``Kaiser Permanente is aware of the disturbing reports about (the) conduct at Kaiser Permanente's Riverside Medical Center,'' according to a statement released by Kaiser to City News Service. ``While we cannot comment on the details of this case, we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement.

``We are deeply committed to maintaining a safe, secure and respectful environment for our members, patients, employees, physicians and anyone who visits our facilities. We continually review our practices and thoroughly investigate incidents to learn and strengthen our practices wherever possible.''

Because Quezada is on parole, officers were able to place a no-bail hold on the convicted felon, pending his next court appearance, which will likely be Friday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

Information on his prior convictions was unavailable.

