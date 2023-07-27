Former Palomar College student named newest academic dean

Dr. Diane Studinka is the new Dean of the Social and Behavioral Sciences division at Palomar College. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – As a lifelong Escondido resident, Dr. Diane Studinka began taking general education classes at Palomar College during her senior year of high school and continued at Palomar before transferring to Humboldt State University (now Cal Poly Humboldt) to earn her undergraduate degree in Child Development. Effective today, she is the Dean of the Social and Behavioral Sciences division at the College.

After working in Head Start programs while earning a master's degree in Instructional Leadership in Early Childhood Education, Dr. Studinka's career in education began in 1996 as a tea...