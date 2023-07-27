Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Local DON member elected Grand Lodge president

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/27/2023 at 6:15pm

The Daughters of Norway Grand Lodge Board members are, from left, four-year trustee Sharon Norem Knudsen of Iowa, two-year trustee Karen Freeman of Minnesota, secretary Sharon Jordan of Washington, treasurer Jane Howard of Washington, president Joy Tweedt Cook of California, judge Karen Karpen of California, vice president Carlene Garner of Washington and financial secretary Randi Lundell of Minnesota. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Hulda Garborg Lodge #49 member and Fallbrook resident Joy Tweedt Cook was elected president of the Daughters of Norway Grand Lodge at the group's convention, July 23.

The biennial convention was held in Reno, Nevada with delegates from all the lodges attending. The Grand Lodge Board is the governing body for the subordinate lodges and was founded in 1908. There are currently 30 lodges from the Midwest to the Pacific Coast. The newest lodge will be instituted Aug. 26 in Omaha, Nebraska, founded by former Fallbrook resident Janna Armbruster.

Cook joined DON in November 2011; she...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023