Local DON member elected Grand Lodge president
Last updated 7/27/2023 at 6:15pm
FALLBROOK – Hulda Garborg Lodge #49 member and Fallbrook resident Joy Tweedt Cook was elected president of the Daughters of Norway Grand Lodge at the group's convention, July 23.
The biennial convention was held in Reno, Nevada with delegates from all the lodges attending. The Grand Lodge Board is the governing body for the subordinate lodges and was founded in 1908. There are currently 30 lodges from the Midwest to the Pacific Coast. The newest lodge will be instituted Aug. 26 in Omaha, Nebraska, founded by former Fallbrook resident Janna Armbruster.
Cook joined DON in November 2011; she...
