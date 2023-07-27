Local DON member elected Grand Lodge president

The Daughters of Norway Grand Lodge Board members are, from left, four-year trustee Sharon Norem Knudsen of Iowa, two-year trustee Karen Freeman of Minnesota, secretary Sharon Jordan of Washington, treasurer Jane Howard of Washington, president Joy Tweedt Cook of California, judge Karen Karpen of California, vice president Carlene Garner of Washington and financial secretary Randi Lundell of Minnesota. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Hulda Garborg Lodge #49 member and Fallbrook resident Joy Tweedt Cook was elected president of the Daughters of Norway Grand Lodge at the group's convention, July 23.

The biennial convention was held in Reno, Nevada with delegates from all the lodges attending. The Grand Lodge Board is the governing body for the subordinate lodges and was founded in 1908. There are currently 30 lodges from the Midwest to the Pacific Coast. The newest lodge will be instituted Aug. 26 in Omaha, Nebraska, founded by former Fallbrook resident Janna Armbruster.

Cook joined DON in November 2011; she...