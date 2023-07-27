Pala Band of Mission Indians Land Transfer Act passes U.S. Senate by unanimous consent

PALA – The Pala Band of Mission Indians announced that the United States Senate passed H.R. 423, the Pala Band of Mission Indians Land Transfer Act of 2023, by unanimous consent.

H.R. 423, introduced by U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., places approximately 721 acres of sacred land the Pala Band of Mission Indians currently owns into trust.

“On behalf of the Pala Band of Mission Indians, we thank Congressman Issa, Senator Padilla, Senator Feinstein and their colleagues for supporting this very important piece of legislation,” Chair Robert Smith of the Pala Band of Mission Indians s...