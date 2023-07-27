Pala Tribe and OES sign fire department mutual aid agreement
Last updated 7/27/2023 at 6:28pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Pala Fire Department has mutual aid agreements with other nearby fire departments but never had a formal mutual aid agreement with the state Office of Emergency Services until July 20, when state and Tribal officials signed a document at the Pala fire station.
The agreement allows for state reimbursement to the Tribe which finances the fire department and also provides a Type III brush engine for use by the reservation fire department. The agreement is the first between the state and any Indian tribe.
"This is a momentous accomplishment for our tribe, o...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)