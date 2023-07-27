Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Pala Tribe and OES sign fire department mutual aid agreement

 
Last updated 7/27/2023 at 6:28pm

Participating in the mutual aid agreement ceremony are, from left, OES Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Marshall, OES Director Nancy Ward, Pala Tribal Chairman Robert Smith and Pala Tribal Council Vice-Chair and Pala Fire Chief Anthony Ravago. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Pala Fire Department has mutual aid agreements with other nearby fire departments but never had a formal mutual aid agreement with the state Office of Emergency Services until July 20, when state and Tribal officials signed a document at the Pala fire station.

The agreement allows for state reimbursement to the Tribe which finances the fire department and also provides a Type III brush engine for use by the reservation fire department. The agreement is the first between the state and any Indian tribe.

