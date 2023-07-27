Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Ukrainian family finds refuge in Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/27/2023 at 6:20pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Hanna and Igor Rohozhynska stand in front of the wreckage of their home in Ukraine, with their three children under the age of 6.

Avalon Hester

Village News Intern

It was Feb. 25, 2022, when Russians invaded the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Thousands fled from the city as the fighting began, including those from adjacent areas. Three days later, Hanna and Igor Rohozhynska were forced to flee their home in the adjacent city of Irpin with their 5 and 4 year old boys and their brand new baby girl. Three days later, when the family returned, they found their house completely destroyed by a Russian shell.

The family of five fled to Germany, hoping to ride out the worst of the fighting, but nearly a year and a half later, wit...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023