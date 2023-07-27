Ukrainian family finds refuge in Fallbrook

Hanna and Igor Rohozhynska stand in front of the wreckage of their home in Ukraine, with their three children under the age of 6.

Avalon Hester

Village News Intern

It was Feb. 25, 2022, when Russians invaded the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Thousands fled from the city as the fighting began, including those from adjacent areas. Three days later, Hanna and Igor Rohozhynska were forced to flee their home in the adjacent city of Irpin with their 5 and 4 year old boys and their brand new baby girl. Three days later, when the family returned, they found their house completely destroyed by a Russian shell.

The family of five fled to Germany, hoping to ride out the worst of the fighting, but nearly a year and a half later, wit...