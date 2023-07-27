Winton named Valley League pitcher of the year

Aybeta, Hernandez also given all-league honors

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Valley League softball coaches selected Fallbrook High School sophomore Hana Winton as the league’s pitcher of the year for 2023.

Winton was also chosen as a member of the all-league first team. The second team included juniors Paige Aybeta and Valerie Hernandez.

“I wish we could get more spots, but we’ve got to do a little more to get there,” Fallbrook coach Lisa Stehle said of having three all-league players.

The Warriors were 2-6 in Valley League play for fourth in the league standings. Fallbrook’s 5-13 overall record includes a loss in the...