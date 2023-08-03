Bonsall school breakfast and lunch programs

BONSALL — For the 2023-2024 school year, the Bonsall Unified School District is participating in the School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program by offering healthy meals every school day. The California Universal Meals Program, AB 130, requires public school districts serving students in grades K–12 to provide two meals free of charge (breakfast and lunch) during each school day to students requesting a meal, regardless of their free or reduced-price meal eligibility. No meal application is required in order to take advantage of the free meals.

Due to the California Un...