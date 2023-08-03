DON meeting to feature program on Sami people

Food from the Sami people will be part of the DON program on Aug. 12. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Daughters of Norway Hulda Garborg Lodge #49 will meet on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. and the program at 11 a.m. This month, May's presenter, Helen Westerlund, will return to continue her talk on the Sami people.

The Sami people of Norway are commonly known as Laplanders and reindeer herders in the U.S. The Sami are the only indigenous people of Scandinavia and have faced significant hardships throughout their history as a people. Besides continuing her talk on the Sami people today, Westerlund has also offered to cook some Sami food to add to the group's usual potluck lunch.

Any woman of Scandinavian descent, or married to a person of Norwegian birth or descent, is eligible to join the lodge and is invited to attend this meeting. For more information, email Sheryl Zinsli at [email protected].

Submitted by Hulda Garborg Lodge #49.