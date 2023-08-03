Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Kids say the funniest things

Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years.

 
Last updated 8/2/2023 at 7:47pm

Brothers Jameson and Seamus Burke say the funniest things. Village New/Courtesy photo

Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer.

Mom: "We are going to get hens because they make eggs and you love eating eggs."

(In an unimpressed tone)...

Jameson, age three: "I want to get the animal that makes ketchup."

--

Mom: "Mommy has a doctor's appointment this morning; you're coming too. What toy would you like to bring with you?"

Seamus, age two: "Chocolate."

--

(Trying to watch cartoons while his mother is cleaning-house)...

Jameson, age three: "Mom, can you please turn the vacuum on silent?"

 

