Kids say the funniest things
Quotes from brothers Jameson, 7, and Seamus, 5, over the years.
Last updated 8/2/2023 at 7:47pm
Submitted by their mother Kathy Custer.
Mom: "We are going to get hens because they make eggs and you love eating eggs."
(In an unimpressed tone)...
Jameson, age three: "I want to get the animal that makes ketchup."
--
Mom: "Mommy has a doctor's appointment this morning; you're coming too. What toy would you like to bring with you?"
Seamus, age two: "Chocolate."
--
(Trying to watch cartoons while his mother is cleaning-house)...
Jameson, age three: "Mom, can you please turn the vacuum on silent?"
