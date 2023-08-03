Local teens earn pilot certificates

Fallbrook teens Samantha Hanlon and Monica Christine Nasry, who both earned the private pilot certificates Thursday, July 20, pose beside the tail of a plane at the Fallbrook Air Park, following their examinations. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Samantha Hanlon and Monica Christine Nasry are one step closer to their dream of becoming professional pilots. after many months of ground school, flight training and studying for their check ride, each underwent a two-hour oral exam followed by a 1 1/2 hour flight evaluation Thursday, July 20. At the end of the day, both local teens came away with their private pilot certificates.

The teens took their flight lessons at Fallbrook Flight Academy at the Fallbrook Air Park. This fall Hanlon will attend Southern Utah University, and Nasry will attend Embry Riddle University, both...