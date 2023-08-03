Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

NCSDRA on fighting child trafficking

 
Last updated 8/4/2023 at 11:58am



OCEANSIDE — Guest speaker Joseph A. Travers will speak at the next North County San Diego Republican Assembly meeting. Travers is the founder of Saved in America and he will inform the group of the child trafficking crises. The meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. at the new meeting location, Pit Stop Diner at 3825 Mission Ave, Suite D1, Oceanside.

Submitted by Fallbrook members of North County San Diego Republican Assembly.

 

