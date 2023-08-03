Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SDG&E awards $10k scholarships to local students pursuing STEM careers

 
Last updated 8/4/2023 at 10:03am

Fallbrook High graduate Annie Riley is going to CSU Long Beach with the help of a $10,000 scholarship from SDG&E. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric announced July 12 that it has awarded $10,000 scholarships to 10 local high school and college students who are pursuing undergraduate studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) – many of them first-generation college students who face financial barriers to higher education.

These are the first scholarships given by SDG&E under its newly launched Inspiring Future Leaders STEM Scholarship Program, which builds on the company's long history of investing in STEM education to foster the region's future generations of diverse a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

