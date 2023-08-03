Several county parks to close for August

Michelle Mowad

County of San Diego Communications Office

Five San Diego County parks will be closed in August, a safety measure taken each year because of the expected high temperatures.

El Capitan Preserve in Lakeside, Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center and Mt. Gower County Preserve in Ramona will be closed Aug. 1 through 31. In addition, Agua Caliente and Vallecitos County Parks near Anza Borrego are closed all summer; they reopen Labor Day weekend.

The closures also provide Department of Parks and Recreation staff with an opportunity to conduct much needed maintenance including t...