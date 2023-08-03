Wine & a Bite Art Walk 2023 dates

FALLBROOK - Residents can mark their calendars for two fun Fridays for 2023, Sept. 8 and Dec. 8. Guests will taste, stroll and nibble their way in Historic Downtown Fallbrook during this year's Wine & a Bite Art Walk. Featuring food and wine from local restaurants and wineries, all tastings are included in the price at each stop. Wines are served in a keepsake wine glass.

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is gathering commitments from venues, restaurants, wineries and artists to ensure another great time for all participants.

The ticket price for Sept. 8 is $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door and designated drivers are $15. The regular ticket price increases to $30, $35 and $20 for the Dec. 8 date.

Anyone wanting to participate can stop by the chamber office, located at 111 S. Main Avenue, or call 760-728-5845 to register beginning Aug. 8 for the September date. Online registration for Sep. 8 will also be available beginning Aug. 8 on the Chamber website, http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org. No refunds, rain or shine.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.