Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Wine & a Bite Art Walk 2023 dates

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/4/2023 at 11:58am

Alison Jarnagan, left, receives a glass of wine from Twin Oaks Winery owner Malcolm Gray inside Space oneTEN during a 2021 Wine & A Bite Art Walk. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

FALLBROOK - Residents can mark their calendars for two fun Fridays for 2023, Sept. 8 and Dec. 8. Guests will taste, stroll and nibble their way in Historic Downtown Fallbrook during this year's Wine & a Bite Art Walk. Featuring food and wine from local restaurants and wineries, all tastings are included in the price at each stop. Wines are served in a keepsake wine glass.

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is gathering commitments from venues, restaurants, wineries and artists to ensure another great time for all participants.

The ticket price for Sept. 8 is $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door and designated drivers are $15. The regular ticket price increases to $30, $35 and $20 for the Dec. 8 date.

Anyone wanting to participate can stop by the chamber office, located at 111 S. Main Avenue, or call 760-728-5845 to register beginning Aug. 8 for the September date. Online registration for Sep. 8 will also be available beginning Aug. 8 on the Chamber website, http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org. No refunds, rain or shine.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023