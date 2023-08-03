Christian Theater Arts Project's Enchanting Production of "The Music Man"

FALLBROOK – "The Music Man" is set to come alive on the stage of the Bob Burton Center for the Performing Arts, thanks to the passionate efforts of the Christian Theater Arts Project (CTAP). Bringing together families, professionals, and teachers, CTAP is a dedicated non-profit organization committed to promoting good character and life skills in children through training and participation in the performing arts.

This production of "The Music Man" is unique as it involves talent from both youth theater programs, professionals, and families in a cast of over 80 performers. As Director Jenn...