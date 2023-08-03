Newcomers Walkabout nature tour and hike for its members

FALLBROOK - Fallbrook Newcomers, the community organization dedicated to welcoming and promoting friendship among Fallbrook residents, recently held a fun and informative Walkabout event led by docent and Newcomers member Eileen Weeks. The popular monthly Walkabout activity is a great way to get some exercise, commune with nature and make new friends while exploring beautiful scenery in Fallbrook and other nearby hiking trails and nature preserves.

The Walkabout took place July 11 at Live Oak Park, followed by a tour of Palomares Garden and hiking at Los Jilgueros Preserve. After working u...