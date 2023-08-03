Clinical studies may be an option for those with a treatment-resistant disease or disorder
TEMECULA — According to Viking Clinical Research, a clinical research study may be a good option for those who suffer from a treatment-resistant disease or disorder.
If eligible, patients can expect to receive a physical examination including laboratory tests, ECG’s and visits with board-certified physicians during their study-participation..
All study patients who qualify will be compensated, at each visit, for time and travel. (The amount may vary and is study-specific). Insurance is not billed for study related assessments.
Viking Clinical Research is currently conducting research...
