Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Clinical studies may be an option for those with a treatment-resistant disease or disorder

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/4/2023 at 9:50am



TEMECULA — According to Viking Clinical Research, a clinical research study may be a good option for those who suffer from a treatment-resistant disease or disorder.

If eligible, patients can expect to receive a physical examination including laboratory tests, ECG’s and visits with board-certified physicians during their study-participation..

All study patients who qualify will be compensated, at each visit, for time and travel. (The amount may vary and is study-specific). Insurance is not billed for study related assessments.

Viking Clinical Research is currently conducting research...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023