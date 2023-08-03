Del Campo Farmers: nurturing health and community through microgreens cultivation

FALLBROOK - Del Campo Farmers, a newly established and fast-growing farm nestled in the heart of Fallbrook, is paving the way for a healthier future by cultivating premium quality microgreens while striving to create awareness about the importance of nutritious food choices and fostering a strong sense of community.

Microgreens are nutrient-rich, miniature versions of fully-grown vegetables and herbs, packed with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Del Campo Farmers is at the forefront of championing the benefits of these superfoods, promoting sustainable farming practices and ma...