Honoring our heroes: unveiling the importance of the veterans burial benefits that are available at no cost

Mark Bailey

Special to the Village News

When it comes to honoring our brave men and women who have selflessly served our country, there are benefits they deserve that honor them in this life and in the memory of their loved ones. Veterans burial benefits stand as a tribute to their immense sacrifices. However, it is disheartening to note that only 12% of veterans are utilizing these benefits.

In this article, we will delve into the essential nature of burial/cremation benefits, the inclusion of spouses in these benefits, the advantages of advance funeral planning and who you need to see...