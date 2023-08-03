Purchasing a portable AC? Keep these tips in mind
Last updated 8/4/2023 at 10:55am
StatePoint Media
Special to the Village News
With the scorching summer temperatures, a cautionary tale unfolds for those in search of a portable air conditioning unit to beat the heat. Enticing promises and clever marketing tactics make it easy to fall prey to the pitfalls that await unsuspecting buyers. Instead, consider these tips when shopping for a new portable air conditioner.
Ratings
Be aware that a higher advertised BTU rating doesn't always guarantee a cooler indoor space. BTU is short for British Thermal Unit, which is a unit of measurement that shows how much energy your air...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)