Purchasing a portable AC? Keep these tips in mind

When purchasing a portable air conditioner, be sure to review a unit's decibel rating to determine if the unit will be too loud for the room where it's intended to be used. Village News/Adobe Stock photo

StatePoint Media

Special to the Village News

With the scorching summer temperatures, a cautionary tale unfolds for those in search of a portable air conditioning unit to beat the heat. Enticing promises and clever marketing tactics make it easy to fall prey to the pitfalls that await unsuspecting buyers. Instead, consider these tips when shopping for a new portable air conditioner.

Ratings

Be aware that a higher advertised BTU rating doesn't always guarantee a cooler indoor space. BTU is short for British Thermal Unit, which is a unit of measurement that shows how much energy your air...