The crucial role of self-care: Caregivers' path to balance and well-being

Nurturing themselves to better nurture others

Village News Staff

Family caregivers encompass more than one in five Americans, according to a Caregiving in the U.S. study, which is conducted about every five years. The study also revealed that family caregivers are in worse health compared to five years ago. The National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP presented these statistics, as well as others in the study entitled Caregiving in the U.S. 2020.

The 2020 update revealed an increase in the number of family caregivers in the United States of 9.5 million from 2015 to 2020. As the demand for caregiving rises with an aging population, i...