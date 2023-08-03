Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

The crucial role of self-care: Caregivers' path to balance and well-being

Nurturing themselves to better nurture others

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/4/2023 at 9:47am



Village News Staff

Family caregivers encompass more than one in five Americans, according to a Caregiving in the U.S. study, which is conducted about every five years. The study also revealed that family caregivers are in worse health compared to five years ago. The National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP presented these statistics, as well as others in the study entitled Caregiving in the U.S. 2020.

The 2020 update revealed an increase in the number of family caregivers in the United States of 9.5 million from 2015 to 2020. As the demand for caregiving rises with an aging population, i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023