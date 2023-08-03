Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Tri-City Oceanside Medical Center to suspend Women and Newborn Services

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/4/2023 at 9:44am



OCEANSIDE – A confluence of unfavorable circumstances and market changes has resulted in progressive erosion of Women and Newborn Service (WNS) lines across multiple organizations, including Tri-City Medical Center.

A notable negative contributor was a neighboring healthcare district’s well documented encroachment into the Tri-City Healthcare District boundaries and ensuing transfer of laboring mothers out of Tri-City’s district. The subsequent ratification of that decision by the San Diego County Local Agency Formation Commission, despite repeated warnings from the district of the da...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023