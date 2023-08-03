Tri-City Oceanside Medical Center to suspend Women and Newborn Services

OCEANSIDE – A confluence of unfavorable circumstances and market changes has resulted in progressive erosion of Women and Newborn Service (WNS) lines across multiple organizations, including Tri-City Medical Center.

A notable negative contributor was a neighboring healthcare district’s well documented encroachment into the Tri-City Healthcare District boundaries and ensuing transfer of laboring mothers out of Tri-City’s district. The subsequent ratification of that decision by the San Diego County Local Agency Formation Commission, despite repeated warnings from the district of the da...