2023 homeless count released, solutions offered

An unsheltered person keeps his belongings with him as he makes his way south on Main Avenue in this photo taken in March. Village News/Courtesy photo

A.C. Roberts

Special to the Village News

The homeless count for 2023 is in for Fallbrook and Bonsall; this year there are 19 unsheltered in Fallbrook and 88 in Bonsall. Last year there were 25 in Fallbrook and 78 in Bonsall. [Note, Bonsall's number combines Vista and Bonsall's homeless.] The count is taken each January on a single night by Point-In-Time.

In the North Inland Region, which consists of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos, Poway and Ramona, there are 438 unsheltered homeless in 2023. In 2022, there were 339.

"This federally required count is of the minimum number...