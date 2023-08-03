Bebee given 7.5% salary increase
Last updated 8/4/2023 at 9:03am
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Fallbrook Public Utility District approved a salary increase for FPUD general manager Jack Bebee.
During the July 24 FPUD board meeting, a 5-0 vote approved an amended employment agreement between Bebee and the district. Bebee will receive a 7.5% salary increase retroactive to July 1, which will increase his annual compensation from $241,555 to $259,672, not including benefits.
“We have a first-class general manager,” said FPUD board member Charley Wolk.
Bebee was hired by FPUD in 2009 and originally held the title of engineering and planning manage...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)