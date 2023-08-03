Bebee given 7.5% salary increase

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District approved a salary increase for FPUD general manager Jack Bebee.

During the July 24 FPUD board meeting, a 5-0 vote approved an amended employment agreement between Bebee and the district. Bebee will receive a 7.5% salary increase retroactive to July 1, which will increase his annual compensation from $241,555 to $259,672, not including benefits.

“We have a first-class general manager,” said FPUD board member Charley Wolk.

Bebee was hired by FPUD in 2009 and originally held the title of engineering and planning manage...