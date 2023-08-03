Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Chamber to hold events in August

 
Last updated 8/2/2023 at 7:41pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events planned for the month. They are:

Monday, Aug. 7 – First Monday Coffee at the Chamber, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10 – SunUpper at the Chamber, hosted by Martin Quiroz at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 – SunDowner at Harry’s, hosted by SD County Gun Owners PAC, at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18 – Business Breakfast Club at Mariscos El Pacifico (members only) at 9 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24 – Dinner Mob at La Cucina, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 – Wine Down Wednesday at Beach House Winery, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 

