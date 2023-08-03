Excessive Heat Warning Remains Across San Diego County Deserts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An excessive heat warning issued this morning was expected to remain in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for San Diego County valleys and deserts.

Forecasters expected Saturday night's desert conditions to be mostly clear, with lows from 76 to 85, and winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 108 to 113 were expected in the deserts Sunday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The mountains will see hot weather, too, with highs between 86 and 100 during that time frame. Highs will be in the 80s and upper 90s in the valleys and foothills.

It will be more pleasant closer to the coast, with highs in the upper 70s and 80s. A slight drop in temperature is expected Tuesday and throughout the week, though highs will still be in the triple digits in the desert, according to the NWS.

Winds were expected to be relatively light, at 15 to 25 mph in the evening in the mountains, and 10 to 20 mph in the deserts.

The hot weather will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. The NWS recommends these tips and precautions:

-- Drink plenty of fluids;

-- Stay out of the sun, and in an air-conditioned room when indoors;

-- Check on relatives, friends, neighbors and co-workers.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

``Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water,'' NWS officials said.

