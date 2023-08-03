FRHD and NCFPD announce arrival of new ambulance
Last updated 8/2/2023 at 7:43pm
FALLBROOK - Fallbrook Regional Health District and North County Fire Protection District proudly announce the arrival of the newest Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance that will be stationed at North County Fire Station 1 in Fallbrook. The new ambulance replaces an older ambulance that was destroyed in a Christmas Eve traffic accident.
In 2019, the two organizations formed a joint agreement to collaborate on funding all new ambulances at 50% cost-sharing, and this latest delivery marks the continuation of that plan.
"It has not been an easy road, as supply chain issues caused delays wit...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)