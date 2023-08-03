FRHD and NCFPD announce arrival of new ambulance

Fallbrook Regional Health District and North County Fire Protection District collaborated to fund a new Advanced Life Support ambulance for North County Fire Station 1 in Fallbrook. Village News/Courtesy photo.

FALLBROOK - Fallbrook Regional Health District and North County Fire Protection District proudly announce the arrival of the newest Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance that will be stationed at North County Fire Station 1 in Fallbrook. The new ambulance replaces an older ambulance that was destroyed in a Christmas Eve traffic accident.

In 2019, the two organizations formed a joint agreement to collaborate on funding all new ambulances at 50% cost-sharing, and this latest delivery marks the continuation of that plan.

"It has not been an easy road, as supply chain issues caused delays wit...