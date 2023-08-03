North County Fire receives more funding for Station 4

FALLBROOK — The North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) has been allocated an additional $500,000 toward the construction of Fire Station 4 in the California Fiscal Year 2023-2024 State Budget. The funding, which was advocated for through California Assemblymember Marie Waldron’s office, will bring total state funding assistance for the Fire Station 4 replacement project to $1 million. The NCFPD has been exceptionally successful with securing grant funding toward facility projects over the last two years.

“We are extremely grateful for the funding assistance we have secured, wh...