North County Fire receives more funding for Station 4

 
Last updated 8/2/2023 at 7:40pm



FALLBROOK — The North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) has been allocated an additional $500,000 toward the construction of Fire Station 4 in the California Fiscal Year 2023-2024 State Budget. The funding, which was advocated for through California Assemblymember Marie Waldron’s office, will bring total state funding assistance for the Fire Station 4 replacement project to $1 million. The NCFPD has been exceptionally successful with securing grant funding toward facility projects over the last two years.

