Rising political tensions in Fallbrook School District

Pendleton parent urges parental involvement in school board debates after concern over gender-expansive book

 
Last updated 8/4/2023 at 9:08am



Avalon Hester

Village News intern

Across the country, school districts have become a heated battle ground for rising political tensions. National debates about book bans, LGBTQ rights and representation, and other issues are being taken into school board meetings around the U.S., and Fallbrook is no exception.

A Camp Pendleton resident and father with children attending San Onofre Elementary got involved with the Fallbrook Unified Elementary School District school board when his third grader’s teacher read the class an illustrated children’s book about gender expression outside the ge...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

