By City News Service 

Stabbing in Oceanside Sends Woman to Hospital

 
Last updated 8/9/2023 at 3:22pm



OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A violent confrontation between two women in Oceanside today left one of them suffering from stab wounds and prompted a search for the assailant by ground and air.

The assault occurred at about 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of Production Avenue, just south of state Route 76 and about a mile west of El Camino Real, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of apparently non-life-threatening injuries, OPD spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza said.

Officers fanned out through the area in search of the assailant, with help from d...



