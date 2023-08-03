Stabbing in Oceanside Sends Woman to Hospital
Last updated 8/9/2023 at 3:22pm
OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A violent confrontation between two women in Oceanside today left one of them suffering from stab wounds and prompted a search for the assailant by ground and air.
The assault occurred at about 8 a.m. in the 3000 block of Production Avenue, just south of state Route 76 and about a mile west of El Camino Real, according to the Oceanside Police Department.
Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of apparently non-life-threatening injuries, OPD spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza said.
Officers fanned out through the area in search of the assailant, with help from d...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)