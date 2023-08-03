Supervisors provide additional funding for Village View Park

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

On May 26, the County of San Diego’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting advertised a construction contract for Village View Park. The bids exceeded the expected amount as well as the project’s budget, so the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved additional appropriations for Village View Park July 19.

A 4-0 vote, with one vacant seat, approved an additional $3,486,566 of funding for Village View Park to bring the total budgeted amount to $13,695,566 including construction, a limited contingency, inspections, cultural and environmental mon...