Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Supervisors provide additional funding for Village View Park

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/4/2023 at 9:07am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

On May 26, the County of San Diego’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting advertised a construction contract for Village View Park. The bids exceeded the expected amount as well as the project’s budget, so the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved additional appropriations for Village View Park July 19.

A 4-0 vote, with one vacant seat, approved an additional $3,486,566 of funding for Village View Park to bring the total budgeted amount to $13,695,566 including construction, a limited contingency, inspections, cultural and environmental mon...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023