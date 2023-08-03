FPUD hosts Waterwise Workshop

The Waterwise Workshop held Saturday, July 22, at Fallbrook Public Utility District was a great success. Mick Cothran, Roger Boddaert and Mike Madewell were all very well spoken and knowledgeable in their fields.

Water conservation, while enjoying the diverse vegetation we are so blessed to have in Fallbrook, is a challenge. Whether you are looking for a fresh start to replant your water thirsty landscapes, have irrigation concerns or want to learn more about plants in general, you have great resources available through these workshops.

We talked about ideas for future topics, and I hope you’ll join us this fall, when another is already being planned. Fire safe landscaping, alternative hardscape and drought tolerant plants are only a few of the ideas for future workshops. Join us and help develop this into a community resource.

Thank you, Mick, Roger and Mike for your valuable presentations.

Cheryl Shaver