Re: 'Exposing the two faces of Bidenomics' [Maynard letter, Village News, 7/27/23]

Mr. Maynard has outdone himself this time. His pseudo-analysis of Bidenomics consists entirely of unsupported allegations designed simply to muddy the waters.

Here’s a sampling of Bidenomics: what President Biden has actually done for lower and middle income citizens.

1. Signed the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021: this provided direct financial relief to many lower and middle income families.

2. Expanded the Child Tax Credit in 2021 so it reached more low-income families and increased the amount to up to $3,600 per child under 6.

3. Signed the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022. It extended Affordable Care Act subsidies, invested in clean energy initiatives that create jobs, and imposed a 15% minimum corporate tax aimed at making large corporations pay more.

4. Canceled some federal student loan debt in 2022, providing financial relief for many middle income Americans with college debt.

5. Increased federal minimum wage to $15/hour for federal contractors in early 2021. He continues to advocate for a higher federal minimum wage.

On Feb. 8, 2023, Biden went to Wisconsin for the formal initiation of infrastructure projects funded by legislation he passed earlier: replacing a pair of freeway bridges.

Trump personally made up to $160 million from international business dealings while serving as president, according to an analysis of his tax returns by CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington at https://www.citizensforethics.org). I can’t find substantiation of any personal profit for Vice-President or President Biden.

Here are a few of President Trump’s accomplishments.

First president in American history to face criminal charges: a New York grand jury indicted him March 30 over hush-money payments made to porn star, Stormy Daniels. Also in New York, he stands charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The Florida Justice Department brought 40 counts against him for his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. Pending: a state prosecutor in Georgia is weighing if Trump broke laws in attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state. The Justice Department is also looking into the 2020 election.

John H. Terrell