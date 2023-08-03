Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Gearhart and crew build replacement car in 12 days

 
Last updated 8/4/2023 at 9:40am

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

After a Barona Speedway collision rendered the race car of Fallbrook driver Jeff Gearhart unusable, Gearhart and his crew built a new car for the next race.

Because that next race was the first of Barona Speedway’s two-day Summer Shootout competition July 21-22, Gearhart and his crew had one fewer day to get the car ready. After 12 days of work, Gearhart drove the new race car for the two race days.

“It’s a big feat building a car in two weeks,” Gearhart said.

Gearhart finished last among the five drivers in his July 8 heat race. He began the main...



