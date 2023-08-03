San Luis Rey fillies take top three finishes in Del Mar race

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Luis Rey Training Center fillies swept the top three finishes in the first race July 23 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Anybody’s Choice, who was trained by Adam Kitchingman, won the six-furlong dirt race for three-year-old fillies who had not won two races since April 23. Anybody’s Choice finished 3 3/4 lengths ahead of second-place She’s Resilient, who was trained by George Papaprodromou and beat third-place Silver Lightening by half a length.

“She ran really good. There were a couple of tough horses in there,” Kitchingman said.

The race i...