Senior Softball looking for new players

FALLBROOK - Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50 plus years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays through Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm-ups beginning at 3:30 p.m. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

The teams are currently looking for new players.

Potential players must show for a screening prior to being placed on a team so that appropriate placement can be made. The current season is under way and the team welcomes all potential players to come for a screening, practice and get into game shape by attending any of the pre-game warm...