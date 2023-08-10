Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Monserate Christian Academy holds Acton Children's Business Fair

 
FALLBROOK – The new Monserate Christian School held an Acton Children’s Business Fair to teach leadership, business, entrepreneurial skills, etc. on July 28. Some of the products, including food, jewelry, bath products, and arts and crafts that the students created and sold are pictured below. The fair was held at Servant’s Church in Fallbrook.

