Monserate Christian Academy holds Acton Children's Business Fair
Last updated 8/14/2023 at 5:18pm
FALLBROOK – The new Monserate Christian School held an Acton Children’s Business Fair to teach leadership, business, entrepreneurial skills, etc. on July 28. Some of the products, including food, jewelry, bath products, and arts and crafts that the students created and sold are pictured below. The fair was held at Servant’s Church in Fallbrook.
Village News/Julie Reeder and Annie Heneise photos
Reader Comments(0)