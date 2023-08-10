Susan Esther Gray Pierce "Bongu" of La Jolla, California passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the age of 76. She was born April 30, 1947, in La Jolla, where she grew up. Born at San Diego Mercy Hospital, she moved from Wilber Street to her family home on Skylark Drive in 1958.

She graduated from La Jolla High School in June 1965. She then attended University of California, Berkeley and graduated from San Francisco State University with a teaching credential in 1969.

In 1970, she was hired at Bonsall Unified School District where she taught eighth, seventh, sixth and fifth grade for over 31 years. She was a dedicated educator who was fortunate to teach multiple generations of Bonsall students. She was also actively involved in various groups within the Bonsall community.

She is preceded in death by her father, Albert S. Gray, and mother Cathleen Jean Gray, as well as her sister, Laureen Gray Reid.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William Pierce, daughter Cathleen Pierce Urbina, and three grandchildren, Clara, Ava and Mateo Urbina.

She enjoyed many trips with her family to Europe, Canada, Hawaii and various National Parks. Upon retirement, she spent much of her time enjoying her grandchildren and taking them on all kinds of adventures. Her family will always cherish her endearing love for everything Halloween and animals, as well as her quick wit and keen sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to the San Diego Humane Society at 5500 Gaines Street, San Diego, CA 92110 or http://www.sdhumane.org.