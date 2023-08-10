Applicants sought for vacancy on Prop. M bond Oversight Committee

SAN MARCOS – Palomar College is seeking local residents to fill a vacancy on its Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee (ICOC), which reviews the expenditure of Proposition M funds.

Palomar College is seeking a local resident to fill a vacancy for one Community Member At-Large. The position is a two-year term, which will begin upon approval of the Palomar College Governing Board.

Approved by voters in 2006, Prop. M is a $694 million bond measure that has enabled the Palomar Community College District (PCCD) to make extensive modernizations and improvements at its San Marcos campus,...