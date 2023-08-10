Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Applicants sought for vacancy on Prop. M bond Oversight Committee

 
Last updated 8/9/2023



SAN MARCOS – Palomar College is seeking local residents to fill a vacancy on its Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee (ICOC), which reviews the expenditure of Proposition M funds.

Palomar College is seeking a local resident to fill a vacancy for one Community Member At-Large. The position is a two-year term, which will begin upon approval of the Palomar College Governing Board.

Approved by voters in 2006, Prop. M is a $694 million bond measure that has enabled the Palomar Community College District (PCCD) to make extensive modernizations and improvements at its San Marcos campus,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

