Camp Pendleton Marine Charged With Sexual Assault of Minor

Last updated 8/12/2023 at 2:31am

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A Camp Pendleton Marine has been charged with

sexual assault of a minor in connection with a 14-year-old Spring Valley girl

found on base earlier this summer, it was announced today.

The girl, who has not been identified because of her age, was reported

missing by her grandmother on June 13, according to the San Diego County

Sheriff's Department.

About two weeks later, she was found on base.

The Marine, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody

on June 28, questioned by Naval Criminal Investigative Services and released

pending a further investigation.

He's now scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing next Thursday,

during which evidence will be presented and a decision will be made regarding

whether the case will tried by court-martial. The Marine is also charged of

violating liberty restriction, which Camp Pendleton officials say stems from an

unrelated matter.

The girl's aunt, Casaundra Perez, has told news outlets that her niece

has learning disabilities and was sold to a Marine for sex.

Military.com reported that the Marine and the girl claimed to

investigators that they met on the dating app Tinder. The girl used a fake name

and claimed to be 22 years old on the app, Military.com reported, and the

Marine admitted to having sexual contact with the girl.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

CNS-08-11-2023 17:03