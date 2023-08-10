Camp Pendleton Marine Charged With Sexual Assault of Minor
CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A Camp Pendleton Marine has been charged with
sexual assault of a minor in connection with a 14-year-old Spring Valley girl
found on base earlier this summer, it was announced today.
The girl, who has not been identified because of her age, was reported
missing by her grandmother on June 13, according to the San Diego County
Sheriff's Department.
About two weeks later, she was found on base.
The Marine, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody
on June 28, questioned by Naval Criminal Investigative Services and released
pending a further investigation.
He's now scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing next Thursday,
during which evidence will be presented and a decision will be made regarding
whether the case will tried by court-martial. The Marine is also charged of
violating liberty restriction, which Camp Pendleton officials say stems from an
unrelated matter.
The girl's aunt, Casaundra Perez, has told news outlets that her niece
has learning disabilities and was sold to a Marine for sex.
Military.com reported that the Marine and the girl claimed to
investigators that they met on the dating app Tinder. The girl used a fake name
and claimed to be 22 years old on the app, Military.com reported, and the
Marine admitted to having sexual contact with the girl.
Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.
CNS-08-11-2023 17:03
