By San Diego Humane Society 

San Diego Humane Society (Day 1 in Maui)

 
Last updated 8/15/2023 at 3:01pm

Statement from the San Diego Humane Society on August 15th, 2023 at 2:24 PM,

"Day 1 in #Maui: Our Emergency Response Team rescued this cat, badly burned in the #LahainaFires. They transported the cat to a field veterinary station for triage and pain medication. They are now headed for a vet outside the disaster area for additional care. #Lahaina #MauiFires"

