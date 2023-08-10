San Diego Humane Society Team to Deploy to Maui

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - At the request of the Maui Humane Society, San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team was deploying to Hawaii today to assist in the aftermath of the wildfire that devastated Lahaina.

A team of four members were set to depart from the humane society's San Diego campus, 5500 Gaines St., at 9:30 a.m. Monday for an eight- to 10-day deployment, according to Nina Thompson of the society.

Once on the ground in Lahaina, the team will assist with search and rescue efforts, animal care, sheltering of large and companion animals, as well as transports.

At least 93 people...