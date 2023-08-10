Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

By City News Service 

San Diego Humane Society Team to Deploy to Maui

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/14/2023 at 12:30pm

San Diego Humane Society image

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - At the request of the Maui Humane Society, San Diego Humane Society's Emergency Response Team was deploying to Hawaii today to assist in the aftermath of the wildfire that devastated Lahaina.

A team of four members were set to depart from the humane society's San Diego campus, 5500 Gaines St., at 9:30 a.m. Monday for an eight- to 10-day deployment, according to Nina Thompson of the society.

Once on the ground in Lahaina, the team will assist with search and rescue efforts, animal care, sheltering of large and companion animals, as well as transports.

At least 93 people...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023