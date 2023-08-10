San Diego Weather

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Last updated 8/16/2023 at 4:38pm

Courtesy image

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms in San Diego County mountains and deserts were expected to continue through this afternoon, while the heat impacting inland areas will peak today and Thursday ahead of potentially widespread rain brought on by Tropical Storm Hilary that could drench most of the region early next week.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for San Diego County Deserts, with temperatures of 110 or higher possible, according to the National Weather Service. A less-severe heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for...



