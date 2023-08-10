Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Julie Reeder and Gilbert Gonzales 

UPDATE: Medical Examiner to determine cause of death in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 8/12/2023 at 2:47pm

Law enforcement has responded from Fallbrook, Vista, Oceanside, Escondido and San Marcos as well as canine units and homicide from San Diego.

UPDATE: This is still an early version story.

Involved parties are still unnamed at this time.

Homicide Lt. Jarjura said, "We were contacted because the department’s procedures are to contact us if there is anything suspicious or unusual about a death. The death is a Medical Examiner's case and we are there to support any investigation. If the ME’s office determines later it was a Homicide then we would do the investigation."

He clarified that no one has been arrested as was reported by a person on the scene last night. His team was working the scene until noon today and more details will be communicated if necessary tomorrow or Monday.

Village News is taking down the original breaking news story until official information is communicated from SDSO and the medical examiner's office.

Originally a Medical Examiner's call was received about 9:20 pm Friday night for the 1700 block of Canyon Heights Rd.

At 11 pm the Sheriff's department Homicide unit arrived and there were also deputies from Vista, Fallbrook, Oceanside, Escondido and San Marcos as well as K-9 units and drones. Reports from the scene were that they were looking for a woman and apparently she was found after a couple hours.

Homicide is waiting to see what the ME detetmines but they were investigating through the night until noon today, according to Lt. Jarjura.

No arrests were made.

More will be reported as information becomes available.

 

